Malaysian weather device lands in MP, sparks explosive scare

The device, called a radiosonde, was likely carried by high-altitude winds and may have come from Malaysia . Its balloon may have burst at high altitude, so it floated down with a parachute before landing in the village. Police checked it out and found nothing risky inside.

What exactly is a radiosonde?

Radiosondes are small gadgets sent up on balloons to collect data like temperature and humidity for weather forecasting.

Sometimes when these balloons burst, the devices can land far away and look strange enough to worry people who find them—but the seized device was identified as a radiosonde and was not an explosive.