Malviya Nagar BNB blaze kills 21, owner Lavkesh Bajaj held
India
A massive fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast in Malviya Nagar-Hauz Rani claimed 21 lives.
The court has now granted four days in police custody to the owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, as authorities investigate his alleged negligence.
Police say the property was licensed for just six rooms but was running more than 20, and Bajaj had already faced an FIR connected to the same property in 2024.
Safety probe after forensic delay
Forensic teams struggled to access the site right after the blaze because of its intensity, which slowed evidence collection.
Now investigators are zeroing in on safety lapses and regulatory issues that may have led to this tragedy.