Malviya Nagar BNB blaze kills 21, owner Lavkesh Bajaj held India Jun 04, 2026

A massive fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast in Malviya Nagar-Hauz Rani claimed 21 lives.

The court has now granted four days in police custody to the owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, as authorities investigate his alleged negligence.

Police say the property was licensed for just six rooms but was running more than 20, and Bajaj had already faced an FIR connected to the same property in 2024.