Malviya Nagar fire exposes Delhi B and B policy failures India Jun 04, 2026

A tragic fire at Flourish Stay in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, left at least 21 people dead and brought serious attention to the city's "Bread and Breakfast" (B and B) policy.

The B and B rules, set in 2007, say these places should run out of homes with owners living there, and only rent up to six rooms.

But Flourish Stay broke those rules by operating 25 rooms like a hotel, and the owner didn't even live on-site.