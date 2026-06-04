Malviya Nagar fire exposes Delhi B and B policy failures
A tragic fire at Flourish Stay in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, left at least 21 people dead and brought serious attention to the city's "Bread and Breakfast" (B and B) policy.
The B and B rules, set in 2007, say these places should run out of homes with owners living there, and only rent up to six rooms.
But Flourish Stay broke those rules by operating 25 rooms like a hotel, and the owner didn't even live on-site.
MCD criticized over enforcement lapses
This disaster exposed big gaps in how the B and B policy is enforced.
Since 2025, police checks for B and Bs were significantly reduced, making it easier for violations to slip through, like renting too many rooms or abusing cheap utility rates.
Authorities missed these red flags, sparking criticism of local bodies like the MCD for not catching problems sooner.