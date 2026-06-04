Malviya Nagar hotel blaze kills at least 21, 58 rescued India Jun 04, 2026

A tragic fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, leaving at least 21 people dead and several others hurt.

The blaze started around 8:30am likely from a short circuit, and quickly spread through the building.

Firefighters rescued 58 people, with many rushed to Max Hospital for injuries.