Malviya Nagar hotel blaze kills at least 21, 58 rescued
India
A tragic fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, leaving at least 21 people dead and several others hurt.
The blaze started around 8:30am likely from a short circuit, and quickly spread through the building.
Firefighters rescued 58 people, with many rushed to Max Hospital for injuries.
Delhi fire survivors recount escapes, losses
Survivors shared tough stories, like Vishal, who jumped out a window to escape and now faces steep medical bills but is grateful to be alive.
Radheshyam Agarwal, 80, lost eight family members who were visiting for treatment.