Mamata, Bengal police served notices in ED vs I-PAC case
The Supreme Court has paused the FIRs West Bengal Police filed against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers, following ED raids at I-PAC's office and director Pratik Jain's home in Kolkata over a coal smuggling case.
The court also sent notices to top state officials, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the police chief, asking them to respond.
Judges warned against lawlessness if such interferences continue
The court told everyone to save CCTV footage from the raided locations after ED claimed Banerjee entered and removed key evidence.
Calling this "very serious," the judges warned that ignoring such interference could lead to lawlessness.
This case highlights ongoing tensions between state governments and central agencies over big investigations, something that keeps making headlines lately.