Mamata's ₹1,500/month for unemployed youth draws huge response India Feb 23, 2026

West Bengal has launched registration for Banglar Yuva Saathi—a scheme offering ₹1,500 a month to unemployed residents aged 21-40 who've passed class 10 and aren't on other state benefits (except scholarships).

Announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in February 2026 (the state budget was tabled on 5 Feb 2026), the scheme lets you apply online or at local registration camps set up from mid-February.

Payments will be made directly to your bank account for up to five years or until you land a job.