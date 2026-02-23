Mamata's ₹1,500/month for unemployed youth draws huge response
West Bengal has launched registration for Banglar Yuva Saathi—a scheme offering ₹1,500 a month to unemployed residents aged 21-40 who've passed class 10 and aren't on other state benefits (except scholarships).
Announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in February 2026 (the state budget was tabled on 5 Feb 2026), the scheme lets you apply online or at local registration camps set up from mid-February.
Payments will be made directly to your bank account for up to five years or until you land a job.
Critics say it's a ploy to win votes
With jobs tough to come by, this scheme is seeing massive turnout from young people hoping for some financial relief.
While the government says it's about supporting youth, critics argue it's a move to win votes ahead of the assembly elections.
Still, for many applicants waiting in long queues, the hope of steady support—even if temporary—means a lot right now.