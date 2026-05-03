Man allegedly poisons wife and 4 children in Wazirpur, Gurugram
India
A heartbreaking event unfolded in Gurugram's Wazirpur village on Saturday night, where a man allegedly poisoned his wife and four children before attempting suicide.
Neighbors noticed something was wrong around 9:30pm and quickly alerted the police, who arrived soon after.
Suspect survives, bodies sent for autopsy
An emergency response team found all five family members inside the house and sent their bodies for autopsy.
The suspect survived with a serious wrist injury. He will be questioned once he recovers.
The woman's family has been informed, but police say they are still investigating the case. Further updates are expected as the case unfolds.