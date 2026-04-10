Man and grandfather robbed in Madhu Vihar, family recovers ₹1L
India
Two men on a bike snatched a bag with ₹100,000 from a man and his grandfather late at night in Madhu Vihar, East Delhi.
As they tried to get away, a quick-thinking family member chased them down and managed to hit their bike.
The robbers panicked, dropped the cash and a gun, and ran off on foot.
Police recover weapon and register FIR
Police have recovered both the money and the weapon. An FIR has been registered, and several teams are on the case.
Officers are checking nearby CCTV footage to track down the suspects. The search is still ongoing.