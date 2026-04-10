Man and grandfather robbed in Madhu Vihar, family recovers ₹1L India Apr 10, 2026

Two men on a bike snatched a bag with ₹100,000 from a man and his grandfather late at night in Madhu Vihar, East Delhi.

As they tried to get away, a quick-thinking family member chased them down and managed to hit their bike.

The robbers panicked, dropped the cash and a gun, and ran off on foot.