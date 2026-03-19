Man arrested for producing fake ginger-garlic paste in Hyderabad
India
A Hyderabad resident was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger-garlic paste from a residential unit in Borabanda.
The setup ignored basic hygiene, and the paste was allegedly mixed with unauthorized substances to improve its appearance and shelf life.
He is now in judicial custody while officials ramp up checks on illegal food production.
Paste had no labels, expiration dates
Turns out, the paste had no labels, expiration dates, or food safety certification, making it tough for people to know what they are really buying.
Food safety teams are urging everyone to stick to licensed brands to stay safe.
This arrest is part of a bigger push in Hyderabad to crack down on unsafe food practices.