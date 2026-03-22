Man arrested for sharing AI-generated morphed images of PM Modi

Accused faces charges under 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita'

Following a complaint registered with the Delhi Police Special Cell, Delhi Police's Special Cell tracked Kumar down in a joint operation with local police.

He's now facing charges for forgery, defamation, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are also digging into how he spread these images and whether he shared illegal links to banned sites or games.