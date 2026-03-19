Man arrested for stealing gold rings worth ₹2.5L in Hyderabad

Police connect Sagar to the crimes using CCTV footage

Kukatpally police, led by SHO K. Venkata Subba Rao, used CCTV footage to connect Sagar to the crimes.

Police recovered three gold rings from him (weighing 10 g, 14 g and 8 g); police said the rings were believed to be stolen.

Sagar now faces charges under BNS sections 318(2) and 303(2), with two cases filed as police continue looking into any other possible thefts linked to him.