Man arrested for stealing gold rings worth ₹2.5L in Hyderabad
India
A 30-year-old man, Merugu Sagar, was arrested in Hyderabad for sneaking fake gold rings into jewelry stores and swapping them with real ones while distracting the staff.
The thefts happened at CMR Shopping Mall and Malabar Gold in late January and early February.
Police connect Sagar to the crimes using CCTV footage
Kukatpally police, led by SHO K. Venkata Subba Rao, used CCTV footage to connect Sagar to the crimes.
Police recovered three gold rings from him (weighing 10 g, 14 g and 8 g); police said the rings were believed to be stolen.
Sagar now faces charges under BNS sections 318(2) and 303(2), with two cases filed as police continue looking into any other possible thefts linked to him.