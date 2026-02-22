Man arrested for torturing, threatening, and recording nude videos of woman
A 19-year-old man named Shivam from Delhi has been arrested for allegedly torturing his live-in partner, a B.Sc. Biotechnology student from Tripura, in Gurugram.
The two met through a dating app last year and began living together after Shivam reportedly pressured her into the relationship by promising marriage.
Victim in critical condition
According to the victim, Shivam physically assaulted her—hitting her with objects, slashing her legs with a knife, and burning her private parts with sanitizer. He also threatened her and recorded nude videos.
On February 18, she managed to call her mother for help in Bengali; police arrived quickly and took her to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Shivam was arrested at the scene and faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the investigation continues.