Man arrested for torturing, threatening, and recording nude videos of woman

Victim in critical condition

According to the victim, Shivam physically assaulted her—hitting her with objects, slashing her legs with a knife, and burning her private parts with sanitizer. He also threatened her and recorded nude videos.

On February 18, she managed to call her mother for help in Bengali; police arrived quickly and took her to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Shivam was arrested at the scene and faces charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the investigation continues.