Man arrested in Kamrup Metro after daughter's suicide, mother alleges

Father faces POCSO, sexual harassment charges

The father now faces charges under Section 75(1)(i) and (ii) for sexual harassment, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

He is in police custody for further questioning and has denied all allegations, saying, "I did not do anything. She lied."

Police are waiting on forensic tests of the note and postmortem results as they continue their investigation.