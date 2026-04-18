Man arrested in Kamrup Metro after daughter's suicide, mother alleges
India
A 42-year-old man arrested in Assam's Kamrup Metro district has been arrested after his minor daughter died by suicide, with her mother accusing him of ongoing abuse at home.
Police found a note at the scene that reportedly supports these claims, though what it says has not been shared.
The father initially went into hiding, but was tracked down and arrested soon after.
Father faces POCSO, sexual harassment charges
The father now faces charges under Section 75(1)(i) and (ii) for sexual harassment, along with Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.
He is in police custody for further questioning and has denied all allegations, saying, "I did not do anything. She lied."
Police are waiting on forensic tests of the note and postmortem results as they continue their investigation.