Man attacks ex-girlfriend, family with machete, throws acid on them

Police have registered a case and formed special teams

Police say Basha acted out of anger over his breakup with Banu. After the assault, he fled the scene.

Police have registered a case and formed special teams to investigate and trace the accused.

All five victims were treated at local hospitals before being moved to advanced care.

Under current law, crimes like this can mean 10 years to life in prison for the accused, while victims are entitled to free medical help and compensation.