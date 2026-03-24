Man beheads live-in partner, dumps head near canal

Kumar slit Babli's throat and beheaded her

Tensions grew when Kumar secretly married someone else last December. Babli reportedly wanted him to marry her and repay a loan she gave him.

On the day of the murder, Kumar lured Babli to his village with help from co-accused Sachin and co-accused Aman.

After the crime, he tried to hide evidence by dumping her head separately and filing a fake missing report.

Police identified Babli through a tattoo and social media post; both Kumar and Aman have confessed. Weapons were recovered, an FIR has been filed for murder and tampering with evidence, but Sachin is still missing.

Babli leaves behind three daughters who are now staying with their grandmother.