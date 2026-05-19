Man set on fire by wife, mother-in-law in Delhi

Eyewitness account

Victim gave statement before succumbing to injuries

The house owner saw the victim, who was naked and severely burnt, coming down the staircase. "He landed at the bottom, and lay there; he was completely naked, and his entire body was severely burnt. After lying there for about 10 minutes, he gave a statement," she said. The victim alleged in his last words that his wife and mother-in-law were involved in setting him on fire with the help of two or three others.