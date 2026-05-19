Man set on fire by wife, mother-in-law in Delhi
What's the story
A man was allegedly set on fire and killed by his wife and mother-in-law in Jahangirpuri, North West Delhi. The incident took place in their rented flat around 8:30pm on Monday. According to ANI, the house owner initially thought the fire started outside or due to a short circuit, but later discovered it was inside their home.
Eyewitness account
Victim gave statement before succumbing to injuries
The house owner saw the victim, who was naked and severely burnt, coming down the staircase. "He landed at the bottom, and lay there; he was completely naked, and his entire body was severely burnt. After lying there for about 10 minutes, he gave a statement," she said. The victim alleged in his last words that his wife and mother-in-law were involved in setting him on fire with the help of two or three others.
Investigation progress
Duo in custody
The house owner also alleged that when she approached the victim's family for help, they refused and said he should be "simply left to burn." The police arrived later, took the victim's statement, and transported him away in the ambulance. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The mother-daughter duo has been taken into custody by the police for interrogation as part of their ongoing investigation.