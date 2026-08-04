Man claims Har Ki Pauri toilets dump wastewater into Ganges
India
A video from Haridwar's famous Har Ki Pauri is going viral, showing a man claiming that wastewater from public toilets is being dumped straight into the Ganges.
The footage, shared on X, highlights that these toilets are used for both bathing and urination.
Devotees bathe, online users demand action
The video also shows devotees taking holy dips and collecting water.
Outrage has spread online, with people tagging @pushkardhami and urging immediate action.
One is suggesting sewage should be treated before entering the river.