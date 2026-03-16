Man dies after choking on 'rasgulla' at wedding
India
A wedding celebration in Maliyanta village, Madhya Pradesh, took a heartbreaking turn when 41-year-old Lalit Singh accidentally choked on a rasgulla during the late-night feast.
Despite quick attempts to help, he was rushed to MGM Hospital but couldn't be saved.
Doctors confirmed he died from airway blockage caused by the sweet.
Family, villagers tried to help Singh
The sudden loss left everyone at the wedding stunned and grieving. Family and villagers tried desperately to help Singh, but nothing worked.
After an autopsy on Saturday, his body was returned for last rites.
The incident has left many struggling to come to terms with how quickly things changed that night.