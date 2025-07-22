Next Article
Man dies after cleaning Bengaluru manhole, case registered
A 31-year-old man named L Putta lost his life in Bengaluru after he and another man, Anthony, were allegedly forced by a group to clean a manhole on Sunday evening.
Both men became seriously ill afterward but didn't get immediate medical help—Putta passed away the next morning, while Anthony was hospitalized.
Manual scavenging is illegal in India
Police have registered a case against four people under the law that bans manual scavenging, though no arrests have been made yet.
Despite strict laws and even a Supreme Court ban, over 150 people across India have died from manual scavenging since 2024.
This tragedy highlights how tough it still is to protect workers from dangerous and illegal jobs.
