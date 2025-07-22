Next Article
4 from same family die in auto collision in AP
A heartbreaking accident near Kanamarlapudi village, Andhra Pradesh, saw two autos crash head-on on Monday.
One was packed with papayas and heading to Sattenapalli; the other came from Savalyapuram.
The collision was so intense that three people died instantly, and a fourth passed away later at the hospital. Several others were injured.
Victims were on their way to a function
Police suspect speeding played a big role in the crash.
All four victims—Brahmayya, Anjamma, Nagamarthamma, and Muthyallamma Battula—were from Karumanchi village and part of the same family.
The injured are being treated at local hospitals while investigators look into what exactly happened.