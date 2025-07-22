4 from same family die in auto collision in AP India Jul 22, 2025

A heartbreaking accident near Kanamarlapudi village, Andhra Pradesh, saw two autos crash head-on on Monday.

One was packed with papayas and heading to Sattenapalli; the other came from Savalyapuram.

The collision was so intense that three people died instantly, and a fourth passed away later at the hospital. Several others were injured.