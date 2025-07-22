Next Article
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen near maritime border
Four fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, were picked up by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday after allegedly crossing the international sea boundary near Thalaimannar.
Their boat was also seized, and they're now expected to face legal action from Sri Lankan authorities.
185 Indian fishermen detained since January
This isn't a one-off—since January 2025, Sri Lanka has detained 185 Indian fishermen and taken 25 boats over similar boundary issues.
Just last month, eight other Rameswaram fishermen were arrested too.
These repeated incidents highlight how tricky and tense fishing near the maritime border still is for many in the region.