Man dies by suicide fearing rabies after dog bite
India
Aish Vishwanath Amin, a 30-year-old bank employee from Thane, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after struggling with intense fear of rabies following a stray dog bite earlier this month.
Even though he received an anti-rabies shot, his anxiety about the disease overwhelmed him.
He was found at his family's home in Kalyan East.
Suicide note found, police investigating
Amin's family noticed he became increasingly withdrawn and worried about his health after a dog bite a few days earlier.
Despite treatment, he couldn't shake off his fears. A suicide note revealed how much the incident had affected him mentally.
Police are investigating and have registered an accidental death report as they look into the circumstances around his passing.