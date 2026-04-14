Man enters Maharashtra Assembly using forged pass during budget session
India
A serious security lapse hit the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly when a man managed to sneak in during the budget session using a fake pass labeled "Advisor, Department of Honourable Chief Minister."
Turns out, there were about 30 forged passes in total with convincing fake letterheads to get past checks.
Uday Samant: passes sold ₹2,000-5,000
Industries Minister Uday Samant exposed that these bogus passes were actually being sold for ₹2,000 to 5,000 each.
After this came to light, six people—including staff at Vidhan Bhavan—were arrested for their involvement.
Their bail requests were turned down as the investigation continues and more arrests could follow.