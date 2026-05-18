Pregnant woman dies after husband inserts 10-inch-long blade into genitalia
What's the story
A 23-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her husband in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on May 14. Reportedly, the husband inserted a hacksaw blade into his wife's private part during an argument. The couple had been married for five years and had a four-year-old daughter, who was also at home when the attack took place.
Domestic abuse
Accused had history of domestic violence
According to a police officer, the accused had a history of domestic violence and often assaulted his wife when he was drunk. "As per preliminary information, the couple got married around five years ago. The accused frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol. On May 14, he thrashed his wife and inserted a hacksaw blade into her private part," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
Postmortem findings
Woman was 3 months pregnant
After committing the crime, he took his wife to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital and told doctors she had been injured in a road accident. The woman was declared dead at the hospital. A postmortem examination revealed that she was three months pregnant and had suffered 17 serious external injuries. An iron rod-like object, approximately 10-inch long, was recovered from her private part during the autopsy. This evidence has been handed over to police for forensic examination.
Arrest and confession
Police arrest accused husband
After learning of his wife's death, the accused fled from the hospital. However, he was later arrested on Sunday from Ambikapur. Reportedly, he confessed to the crime. The police have registered a case against him based on the postmortem report and are continuing their investigation into this brutal incident of domestic violence.