Pregnant woman dies after husband inserts 10-inch-long blade into genitalia  

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered by her husband in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on May 14. Reportedly, the husband inserted a hacksaw blade into his wife's private part during an argument. The couple had been married for five years and had a four-year-old daughter, who was also at home when the attack took place.

Domestic abuse Accused had history of domestic violence According to a police officer, the accused had a history of domestic violence and often assaulted his wife when he was drunk. "As per preliminary information, the couple got married around five years ago. The accused frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol. On May 14, he thrashed his wife and inserted a hacksaw blade into her private part," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Postmortem findings Woman was 3 months pregnant After committing the crime, he took his wife to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital and told doctors she had been injured in a road accident. The woman was declared dead at the hospital. A postmortem examination revealed that she was three months pregnant and had suffered 17 serious external injuries. An iron rod-like object, approximately 10-inch long, was recovered from her private part during the autopsy. This evidence has been handed over to police for forensic examination.

Advertisement