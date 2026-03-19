Man jumps to death after mother dies of natural causes
India
A heartbreaking scene unfolded in Ghaziabad when Rajveer, 40, jumped from the 13th floor on Thursday and died at the hospital.
When police checked his apartment, they found his mother, Satnam Kaur, 70, already dead on the bed, her body showing no injuries and likely there for about two days.
Rajveer was unemployed and trying out podcasting
Police say Rajveer had been living apart from his wife and child and had not seen them for two days before the tragedy.
He had been associated with astrology and was reportedly unemployed and was trying out podcasting.
Investigators are piecing together what happened leading up to both deaths.
Legal proceedings are underway as police await autopsy results to understand how both lives ended.