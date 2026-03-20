Man killed by in-laws for marrying daughter against family's wishes
India
In Lucknow, 30-year-old Vishnu Yadav was allegedly murdered by his wife's family after marrying Sakshi Singh against their wishes.
During a visit to his wife's parental home, Yadav's in-laws reportedly tied up Sakshi, locked her away, and beat him to death with wooden planks and iron rods, forcing her to witness the attack.
Yadav's family demands death penalty for accused
Police arrested several members of his wife's family after finding Yadav's body and his injured wife.
The autopsy showed he suffered multiple head injuries from blunt force.
As the investigation continues, Yadav's family is demanding the death penalty for those responsible.
His father shared that they want them to be hanged for killing his son in front of his wife.