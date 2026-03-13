Man killed by mob for urinating on woman in Chennai
India
A 30-year-old man named Kalaiselvan was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Chennai after he allegedly urinated from an auto-rickshaw, hitting a woman walking nearby.
The situation quickly escalated from an argument to violence on Prakasam Salai, leaving Kalaiselvan unconscious.
He was declared dead at the hospital.
Family demands justice, refuses to accept body
Kalaiselvan's family is demanding justice and has criticized the lack of immediate police help, especially since the attack was alleged to have happened near a police station.
His brother shared that there was no medical or police response when it mattered most.
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down those responsible, while the family is refusing to accept his body until action is taken.