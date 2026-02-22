Man killed, friend critical after parking row in Delhi India Feb 22, 2026

A late-night parking argument in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, took a tragic turn when 38-year-old Sandeep Lohia was fatally stabbed.

He and Rishi were just heading home from an event when things escalated with another group over parking.

Both men were attacked—Lohia sadly didn't make it, while Rishi is being treated at a hospital.