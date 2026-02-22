Man killed, friend critical after parking row in Delhi
India
A late-night parking argument in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, took a tragic turn when 38-year-old Sandeep Lohia was fatally stabbed.
He and Rishi were just heading home from an event when things escalated with another group over parking.
Both men were attacked—Lohia sadly didn't make it, while Rishi is being treated at a hospital.
Police have arrested the suspect
Police quickly arrested Ravi, a 32-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, who's suspected of carrying out the stabbing.
Investigators have also recovered the weapon and are now piecing together exactly what happened that night.
Haryana Police informed the Delhi Police after the two men were admitted to Narayana Hospital in Gurgaon.