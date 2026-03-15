Man kills estranged wife in bus stand over suspected affair
India
A tragic incident unfolded at a Tirunelveli bus stand, where a man named Sudhakar attacked his estranged wife, Pechiyammal, in broad daylight.
Police said Sudhakar allegedly chased and attacked her with a sickle, killing her on the spot.
Investigators suspect he believed his wife was involved in an illicit relationship, which may have triggered the attack.
Sudhakar surrenders at police station
After the incident, Sudhakar went straight to the police and surrendered. He is now in custody as officers investigate what led to this violent act.
Police are gathering evidence and questioning him to understand more about the motive behind this case.
More details are expected as things unfold.