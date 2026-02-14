Man kills son to take revenge on wife in UP
India
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old laborer named Sompal was arrested after allegedly killing his seven-month-old son, Varun, on February 11.
Sompal suspected his wife Rajvati of having an affair and believed Varun didn't look like him.
After returning from Rajasthan, he took both his sons back to their village when Rajvati refused to come with him.
Sompal hid the body in nearby woods
On the night of the incident, Sompal took Varun to a pond outside Athana village and strangled him before hiding the body in nearby woods.
When he came home without Varun, Rajvati filed a police complaint.
Police questioned Sompal—he confessed during interrogation—and later found Varun's body near the pond.
Police registered a case and arrested Sompal.