Man kills son to take revenge on wife in UP India Feb 14, 2026

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old laborer named Sompal was arrested after allegedly killing his seven-month-old son, Varun, on February 11.

Sompal suspected his wife Rajvati of having an affair and believed Varun didn't look like him.

After returning from Rajasthan, he took both his sons back to their village when Rajvati refused to come with him.