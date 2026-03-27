Man kills uncle over unrequited love, stages motorcycle accident
India
In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Virendra was arrested after his uncle was found dead on the roadside.
What looked like a motorcycle accident at first turned out to be something much darker: Virendra's feelings for his aunt (the victim's wife) weren't returned, and that became the motive behind the crime.
Both men have been arrested
A postmortem showed the uncle was strangled, not killed in an accident.
Police say Virendra and his accomplice, Jitendra (alias Chhotu), got the uncle drunk, strangled him with a muffler, then staged it to look like a crash.
Both have been arrested and are now in custody as police continue their investigation.