Man kills wife, daughters for not wearing burqa in UP

Accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence

Farukh has a history of domestic violence and had isolated his wife from her family.

After the murders, he tried to cover up by burning belongings and lying to his kids about their mother and sisters' whereabouts.

The truth came out when his father reported them missing; Farukh was taken into custody and, after he allegedly confessed during interrogation, police conducted an excavation and recovered the bodies.

He's been charged with murder and destruction of evidence, with the National Security Act invoked against him—his bail plea has also been denied.

The case is still under investigation.