Man kills wife, daughters for not wearing burqa in UP
In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Farukh allegedly murdered his wife Tahira and their daughters Afreen (14) and Sehreen (7) after his wife reportedly went to her parental home without wearing a burqa.
The crime happened at their home on December 9-10.
Farukh shot Tahira while she was making tea, killed Afreen as she woke up, and strangled Sehreen.
He buried their bodies in a pit he had dug in advance.
Accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence
Farukh has a history of domestic violence and had isolated his wife from her family.
After the murders, he tried to cover up by burning belongings and lying to his kids about their mother and sisters' whereabouts.
The truth came out when his father reported them missing; Farukh was taken into custody and, after he allegedly confessed during interrogation, police conducted an excavation and recovered the bodies.
He's been charged with murder and destruction of evidence, with the National Security Act invoked against him—his bail plea has also been denied.
The case is still under investigation.