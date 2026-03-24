Man kills wife for not picking his call
India
A man named Nakched was arrested in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly beating his wife, Kusum, to death after she missed his call.
The incident happened late at night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 24, 2026, with their children witnessing the assault.
Nakched claimed he didn't mean for her to die
Kusum's children, Udaybhan and Diksha, saw the violence and tried to intervene but were pushed aside.
Kusum collapsed the next morning and died at the hospital.
Police say Nakched confessed during questioning, claiming he didn't mean for her to die.
Investigations are ongoing as officers gather more details about what happened.