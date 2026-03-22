Man kills wife for refusing to give him money
In Gurugram, 26-year-old radiology technician Arun Sharma allegedly murdered his wife, Kajal Sharma, 23, by injecting her with poison after she refused to give him money for drugs.
The couple, who met as hospital colleagues and married in November 2025, often argued about Arun's drug habit and financial demands.
Kajal had moved back to her parents' place but saw Arun during Holi earlier this month.
On March 18, he reportedly called her downstairs and injected her with an anesthetic; she collapsed and died soon after.
Police recover syringe, anesthetic drug ampule from bathroom
Police recovered a syringe and an ampule of an anesthetic drug from the bathroom.
Doctors found an intravenous injection mark during the post-mortem, and viscera/samples were preserved and sent for further forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Acting on Kajal's parents' complaint, police registered a dowry death case under Section 80(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Arun confessed during interrogation and was arrested at Gurugram railway station.
He was produced before a court and remanded for three days; viscera and samples have been preserved and sent for forensic examination to help ascertain the cause of death.