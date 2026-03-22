Man kills wife for refusing to give him money

Police recover syringe, anesthetic drug ampule from bathroom

Police recovered a syringe and an ampule of an anesthetic drug from the bathroom.

Doctors found an intravenous injection mark during the post-mortem, and viscera/samples were preserved and sent for further forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Acting on Kajal's parents' complaint, police registered a dowry death case under Section 80(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Arun confessed during interrogation and was arrested at Gurugram railway station.

He was produced before a court and remanded for three days; viscera and samples have been preserved and sent for forensic examination to help ascertain the cause of death.