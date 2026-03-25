Man kills wife, her friend over suspected extramarital affair
India
Late last night in Ghaziabad, Mohammad Rashid allegedly shot his wife Shabnam and her friend Faheem Ansari at their home in Ram Park Colony.
The couple's children, who were in another room, heard them arguing just before the gunshots.
Afterward, Rashid ran away and is still missing.
Police teams searching for Rashid
Police think Rashid acted out of suspicion that Shabnam and Faheem were having an affair; Shabnam was reportedly planning to divorce Rashid to be with Faheem.
Interestingly, Rashid and Faheem had been friends for over seven years, and Faheem had been invited over that night.
The investigation is underway, with three police teams searching for Rashid.