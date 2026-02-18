Man kills wife over unpaid loans in Maharashtra
India
46-year-old contractor Prabhu Ratnakar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Sarojini after a heated argument about unpaid loans he'd taken in her name.
On January 24, following an early morning fight, Ratnakar reportedly killed Sarojini with a wooden stick and buried her body inside their house to hide the crime.
Ratnakar tried to cover up crime
After the murder, Ratnakar tried to cover up by telling family that Sarojini had gone to the market and even claimed he filed a missing person report.
But when Sarojini's mother raised concerns with police on February 17, Ratnakar was questioned and confessed.
He's now in custody as police continue their investigation.