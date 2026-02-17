Man kills woman, then dies after jumping in front train India Feb 17, 2026

In Bhopal, a man named Pritam Kushwaha stabbed Durga Bai Kushwaha 13 times and then died after jumping in front of a moving train.

Pritam had been living at Durga's house for nearly a year as her "Guru Bhai," but tensions grew when her family asked him to leave.

He'd previously spent 15 years in jail for killing his own children.