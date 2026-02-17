Man kills woman, then dies after jumping in front train
India
In Bhopal, a man named Pritam Kushwaha stabbed Durga Bai Kushwaha 13 times and then died after jumping in front of a moving train.
Pritam had been living at Durga's house for nearly a year as her "Guru Bhai," but tensions grew when her family asked him to leave.
He'd previously spent 15 years in jail for killing his own children.
Police are still investigating
Family members said arguments about evicting Pritam led to the attack—he lured Durga to an under-construction house and killed her while her family was away.
Afterward, he died after jumping in front of a moving train. Police are still investigating.