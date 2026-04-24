Man named Rohit shot near home in Karol Bagh, hospitalized
India
Early Friday morning, Rohit was shot close to his house on Faiz Road, Karol Bagh.
He's now under medical supervision at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
The shooting happened between 3 and 4am just steps from his neighborhood in Than Singh Nagar.
Police file attempted murder case
Police think this could be about personal enmity and have filed an attempted murder case.
The shooter is still missing, but investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to eyewitnesses.
Forensics found two empty cartridges and one live round at the scene, so it looks like more than one shot was fired.
Authorities say they're working hard to catch whoever's responsible.