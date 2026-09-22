Man on CCTV urinating in Shipra Krishna Vista lift
India
A man was caught on CCTV urinating inside a elevator at Shipra Krishna Vista Society in Ghaziabad, apparently urinating toward the control panel.
The footage later circulated on social media, and one person appears to step back rather than enter the lift after witnessing it firsthand.
Needless to say, people were pretty upset.
Video prompts debate on residential cleanliness
The incident came to light after complaints about a bad smell led the CCTV footage to be examined.
Now, there's a bigger conversation about keeping shared spaces clean and why responsible behavior matters, especially in places everyone uses daily.
The video prompted questions about action against people who misuse common areas in residential societies.