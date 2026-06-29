Man opens fire inside Delhi's Paharganj builder's office after argument
India
A tense moment unfolded in Delhi's Paharganj on Monday evening when a man opened fire at a builder's office after an argument.
He fired two shots inside, then more rounds in nearby lanes to keep people from following him, before making his escape.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the incident left locals and shopkeepers pretty rattled.
Security tightened as police probe motives
Police got the call around five p.m. and quickly began investigating.
According to the builder's son, Rahul Jindal, the shooter had earlier dropped by pretending to ask about property.
Officers are checking CCTV footage and looking into motives like personal disputes or business rivalry.
Security has been tightened in the area while police urge everyone to stay calm as they work on catching the suspect.