Man opens fire inside Delhi's Paharganj builder's office after argument

Security tightened as police probe motives

Police got the call around five p.m. and quickly began investigating.

According to the builder's son, Rahul Jindal, the shooter had earlier dropped by pretending to ask about property.

Officers are checking CCTV footage and looking into motives like personal disputes or business rivalry.

Security has been tightened in the area while police urge everyone to stay calm as they work on catching the suspect.