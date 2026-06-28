Karnataka: Man involved in ex-girlfriend's kidnapping dies in car blast
What's the story
A shocking incident occurred in Karnataka's Tumakuru district when a car exploded on National Highway-48 near Jogihalli. The blast killed 30-year-old Nagendra, who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend. The woman and the cab driver, Praveen, were injured but survived the incident. They were rushed to Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment.
Background details
Kidnapping details
Nagendra and the woman, an OT technician in Bengaluru, were former partners who had recently separated. The woman had blocked Nagendra after a dispute. On Saturday morning, Nagendra allegedly confronted her at her home in Jayanagar and kidnapped her in a yellow-board Uber cab. Her parents later filed a kidnapping complaint at Jayanagar Police Station after she went missing.
Incident details
Death threats and weapon display
During the ride toward Ankola, Nagendra allegedly threatened to kill both himself and the woman. He also reportedly showed her an explosive device during their journey. The situation escalated near Jogihalli when he attacked her with a knife inside the moving vehicle. The cab driver, Praveen, immediately stopped the car, allowing the woman to escape through an unlocked door.
Aftermath
Tumakuru SP statement
Just moments after the woman escaped, a massive explosion rocked the vehicle. The blast engulfed the car in flames, and Nagendra was trapped inside, dying on the spot. The explosion also caused a traffic jam that stretched over a kilometer on NH-48. Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. said preliminary findings suggest that Nagendra had an explosive device, which he likely detonated intentionally.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway
The police discovered bomb-like explosive materials in the vehicle and have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise nature of the explosive, as well as how it detonated, and where it was obtained. The Kallambella police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into this tragic incident.