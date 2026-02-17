Man secretly films woman in restroom, demands video calls
India
During a women's sports tournament at Koramangala Indoor Stadium on February 7, a 32-year-old woman from Yelahanka was secretly recorded in the restroom without her consent.
The person behind the camera later reached out on Instagram—mistaking her friend's account for hers—and demanded money and private video calls; the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Feb 13.
Both women started getting threats
The perpetrator threatened to leak the footage online unless he got money and private video calls.
After the victim's friend discovered what happened, both women started getting threats.
The incident was reported to Bengaluru Cyber Crime police on February 13. A case has been registered and a probe is under way.