Man secretly films woman in restroom, demands video calls India Feb 17, 2026

During a women's sports tournament at Koramangala Indoor Stadium on February 7, a 32-year-old woman from Yelahanka was secretly recorded in the restroom without her consent.

The person behind the camera later reached out on Instagram—mistaking her friend's account for hers—and demanded money and private video calls; the victim filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police on Feb 13.