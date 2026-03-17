Man shot at hospital in UP after inter-caste love marriage

Man's relationship with woman is the motive behind attack

It turns out, this attack is linked to Vedpal's ongoing relationship with a woman from Mathura: her family strongly opposed them being together.

Despite threats and even earlier violence from her family (which includes police officers), Vedpal did not back down.

Now, police have detained the woman's father and are using CCTV footage to track down the remaining suspects.

Details have been forwarded to police headquarters to facilitate departmental action against the police personnel involved.