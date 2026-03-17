Man shot at hospital in UP after inter-caste love marriage
A man named Vedpal was shot by two attackers while being treated at a hospital in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
He was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Police say one person has been arrested, but the search continues for the shooters.
Man's relationship with woman is the motive behind attack
It turns out, this attack is linked to Vedpal's ongoing relationship with a woman from Mathura: her family strongly opposed them being together.
Despite threats and even earlier violence from her family (which includes police officers), Vedpal did not back down.
Now, police have detained the woman's father and are using CCTV footage to track down the remaining suspects.
Details have been forwarded to police headquarters to facilitate departmental action against the police personnel involved.