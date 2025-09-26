Next Article
Man shot dead in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar
India
A 55-year-old man named Lakhpat Singh Kataria was shot and killed on Friday morning in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, right near Vijay Mandal Park.
He was just heading home from the market when two men on a motorcycle crossed his path and fired four shots.
Sadly, he didn't make it—he was declared dead at AIIMS New Delhi.
Police are looking into all possible motives
Police have registered a murder case and are looking into all possible motives, though personal enmity is suspected so far.
This incident comes close on the heels of another shooting earlier this week involving a minor targeting an anti-snatching police team—both suspects in that case were caught after a chase.