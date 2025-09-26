President Murmu pushes for indigenous rare earth element production India Sep 26, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu is urging India to step up its game in producing rare earth elements (REEs)—the stuff that powers everything from AI to clean energy tech.

At the National Geoscience Awards 2024, she pointed out that while REEs are not considered rare due to limited supply, the process of identifying them is highly complex, so India needs its own ways to get them.