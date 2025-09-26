President Murmu pushes for indigenous rare earth element production
President Droupadi Murmu is urging India to step up its game in producing rare earth elements (REEs)—the stuff that powers everything from AI to clean energy tech.
At the National Geoscience Awards 2024, she pointed out that while REEs are not considered rare due to limited supply, the process of identifying them is highly complex, so India needs its own ways to get them.
Science and innovation are key for both progress and safety
Murmu made it clear that building local REE know-how isn't just about tech—it's vital for national security and India's future as a developed country.
She also called on geoscientists to help the country get better at handling disasters like floods and landslides by developing smarter alert systems.
Her message? Science and innovation are key for both progress and safety.