Next Article
India's 1st bullet train is almost ready: All about it
India
India is gearing up to launch its very first bullet train, slashing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey to just over two hours.
According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the project is a big step for Indian travel—think faster trips and way better connectivity.
Funding and ownership of the project
The ₹1.08 lakh crore (about $17 billion) project is mostly funded by a Japanese loan, with the rest covered by the Indian government.
The Ministry of Railways owns half the project, while Maharashtra and Gujarat split the other half.
Expect cool features like an underground station with loads of natural light, easy metro connections, and platforms long enough for those speedy trains.