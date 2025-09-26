'MiG-21 testimony to India-Russia ties': Rajnath Singh at jet's retirement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bid farewell to the legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets after over 60 years of service on Friday. The farewell ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh , who hailed the aircraft as a symbol of India's deep ties with Russia and a testament to its military aviation history. "MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," he said at the event.

Jets MiG-21 attacked the Governor's House in Dhaka Singh said for a long time, the MiG-21 has been a witness to numerous heroic deeds and its contribution has not been limited to a single war. Recalling its role in past wars, he said, "Who can forget the 1971 war? During the war with Pakistan...the MiG-21 attacked the Governor's House in Dhaka, and on that very day, it outlined the result of that war. Besides this....there have been many such occasions when the MiG-21 proved its decisive capacity."

War legacy MiG-21s' journey with IAF The Russian-origin MiG-21s were first inducted into the IAF in the 1960s, with over 870 jets acquired to boost combat capabilities. The supersonic jets played a crucial role in major conflicts such as the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the Kargil conflict in 1999, and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. However, their safety record was marred by several crashes over six decades. Between 1971-72 and April 2012, 482 MiG crashes occurred, resulting in the loss of 171 pilots' lives.

Farewell formations Last operational flights conducted a month ahead of retirement The last operational flights of the MiG-21s were conducted at Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month ahead of their formal retirement. At the farewell on Friday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a sortie in the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. The farewell ceremony also featured performances by IAF's elite skydiving team Akash Ganga and flypast formations such as Badal and Panther.