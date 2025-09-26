Next Article
Telangana, AP farmers, delivery workers duped in ₹170cr crypto scam
India
A massive cryptocurrency scam has come to light in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where scammers stole the identities of everyday people—like farmers and delivery workers—to conduct crypto trades worth ₹170 crore.
Many victims were unaware their details were being used until tax officials flagged suspicious activity during the investigation.
Victims include a farmer, delivery worker, and water plant worker
Investigators found that all nine confirmed victims hadn't filed income tax returns.
Some cases were wild—a Siddipet farmer unknowingly linked to ₹9.5cr in trades, a Khammam delivery worker tied to ₹8.5cr, and even a Hyderabad water plant worker connected to over ₹34cr.
Authorities believe an organized network is behind the racket and are working to track down those responsible.