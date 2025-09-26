Allahabad HC rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea in Sikh remarks case
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging proceedings in a case over his 2024 comments about Sikhs, made during a US visit.
Now, a Varanasi court will hear the case.
The complaint says Gandhi's remarks—questioning whether Sikhs in India feel safe wearing turbans or visiting gurdwaras—could harm communal harmony.
Gandhi's team says words taken out of context
Gandhi's team argues his words were taken out of context and didn't incite violence, with his counsel stating, "You cannot pick a single line from a speech and twist its meaning."
Earlier, a magistrate court dropped the case due to jurisdiction since the speech was abroad, but higher courts have now ordered it to go ahead.
Gandhi is Congress leader and MP
Rahul Gandhi is India's main opposition leader and a senior Congress figure.
He often speaks up on secularism and minority rights—sometimes sparking controversy, like with these recent Sikh remarks.