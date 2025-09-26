Next Article
Bengaluru men seen thrashing woman in viral video arrested
India
A disturbing video from Bengaluru's Avenue Road is making rounds online, showing a 55-year-old woman named Hampamma being dragged and beaten by a group of men after she was accused of stealing sarees from a shop.
The incident happened on September 21 and left many people across the city disturbed and angry, with people online calling out the mob for taking justice into their own hands.
Action taken against all involved
After the video went viral, Bengaluru police arrested Hampamma on theft charges based on the shopkeeper's complaint and also took in two men seen assaulting her.
FIRs have been filed against all involved, and investigations are ongoing as legal proceedings move forward.