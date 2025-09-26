Bengaluru men seen thrashing woman in viral video arrested India Sep 26, 2025

A disturbing video from Bengaluru's Avenue Road is making rounds online, showing a 55-year-old woman named Hampamma being dragged and beaten by a group of men after she was accused of stealing sarees from a shop.

The incident happened on September 21 and left many people across the city disturbed and angry, with people online calling out the mob for taking justice into their own hands.